Previewing Penn State's 2022 Linebacker Room

After returning all three starters across the middle for the first time since 2012 a season ago, the Nittany Lions’ linebacking core recently thrived behind the veteran presences of Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith, and Jesse Luketa, who blossomed in a hybrid role. With only Curtis Jacobs remaining from last season’s coveted starting rotation, Penn State is set to roll out an inexperienced, but a mature iteration of Linebacker U’s newest first-team unit.

Following a steady five-year stint at safety, Jonathan Sutherland is prepped to move into the starting strongside spot alongside either Tyler Elsdon or Kobe King manning the middle position. Behind Manny Diaz’s three-man starting core consists of two eager first-year prospects and a few upperclassmen staples who have earned their stripes as pivotal special teams assets for James Franklin’s squad. Now, let’s take an in-depth look at the Nittany Lions’ linebacking room heading into Franklin’s ninth campaign at the helm of Linebacker U.

PROJECTED STARTERS.....

Outside Linebacker (Weakside) — Curtis Jacobs

Behind an unassuming nine-tackle output in five matchups of work as a freshman in 2020, Jacobs showed why he entered Happy Valley as the sixth-best linebacker prospect during his second go-around with Franklin’s group in his latest campaign. Jacobs was able to garner 11 starts in the thick of Brent Pry’s defense a year ago and exceeded initial expectations by delivering 61 tackles, seven hits for loss, three sacks, and an interception.

Throughout the offseason, Jacobs has lauded first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s “aggressive” style and believes the defense’s disruptive philosophy will lead to another campaign among one of the Big Ten’s fiercest units.

Middle Linebacker — Tyler Elsdon

Despite competing in 13 matchups over the course of his two-year tenure donning the blue and white, Elsdon has yet to make a formidable impact on the Nittany Lions’ defense. In two seasons of work, the eastern Pennsylvania native logged just 12 tackles, with the majority coming on special teams. However, last offseason, Elsdon was able to generate buzz after being recognized by Franklin for stepping up and making an impact in the middle. “The thing I thought [Elsdon] did so well this spring was running sideline to sideline making plays,” Franklin said last April. “He’s the guy that probably jumped out and probably made as many strides as anyone.”

Now, Elsdon should be poised to put his three offseasons of progression to the test in replacement of Ellis Brooks, who commanded the middle linebacking spot with 230 tackles and 14 takedowns for a loss throughout his four-year career.

Outside Linebacker (Strongside) — Jonathan Sutherland

After spending five campaigns in the role of a hard-hitting safety and special teams ace, Sutherland his since moved to linebacker to fulfill depth shortages for the Nittany Lions this fall. Although a steady plague of injuries derailed the Canadian’s progress across his last two campaigns, the three-time captain hasn’t lost a beat from an overall production standpoint. In total, Sutherland has logged 98 tackles, highlighted by 54 solo hits, since 2018. While being tasked with a position change may be deemed as challenging, especially after being a five-year mainstay at safety, Sutherland certainly feels well-equipped to ultimately excel in his new role. “I’m as comfortable playing linebacker as I was at safety,” Sutherland said in June. “I hope to make a lot of plays, and I’m just excited, man.”

SECOND TEAM....

Outside Linebacker (Weakside) — Charlie Katshir

Through four full campaigns with Fraklin’s program, Katshir has appeared in a room-high 28 games, with the majority of his action coming on special teams. In total, the Pennslyvania product has tallied 20 hits, marked by 13 solo tackles with the Nittany Lions. Since making his arrival in Happy Valley, Katshir has bulked up to 230 pounds — a 15-pound increase from his first-year build.

Middle Linebacker — Kobe King

Despite Elsdon currently holding a slight edge in the middle with his veteran status at the forefront, King could push for first-team minutes in command of Diaz’s defense as a redshirt freshman. At 6’1”, 245-pounds, King stands as the Nittany Lions’ most physically imposing specimen at linebacker. In four matchups during his first go-around, the Michigan product logged four tackles and a quarterback hurry. While Elsdon might lead the defense in the middle over the course of the unit’s initial matchup at Purdue, King will surely see valuable reps at the position throughout the season’s duration.

Outside Linebacker (Strongside) — Jamari Buddin

Similar to King, the other Michigan native in Diaz’s linebacking core saw run in four games during his true freshman campaign, helping him preserve his redshirt status. Overall, Buddin produced four total tackles, including a three solo tackle output at the expense of Ball State. At a slim but sturdy 218 pounds, Buddin’s agility and lateral quickness should allow him to make an impact in opposing backfields throughout his second stint with the Nittany Lions.

Remaining Pieces — Abul Carter, Keon Wylie, Robbie Dwyer