Penn State football will host one last group of recruits this weekend for Official Visits, as they hope to add to their top 15 ranked recruiting class. This weekend the program will host nine different prospects and Happy Valley Insider breaks down the recruitment of each of them below.

Blair is one of Penn State's top overall prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Entering this weekend, Notre Dame is the heavy favorite for the North Carolina prospect but Penn State has been in this one for a long time, for a reason. It seems unlikely the Nittany Lions will be able to pull this one as things stand right now but we're not going to rule them out completely either.

IF things progress with Blair as expected, Thomas could be the next man up at the safety spot in the class. We've talked about the four-star athlete quite a few times over the last few weeks and believe that if Penn State is willing to take him, Thomas will end up in the Nittany Lions class. HVI's Richie Schnyderite put in a FutureCast for Thomas to land with the NIttany Lions on Thursday night and I will likely follow along in the near future.

Penn State's recruiting efforts on the defensive line has been mostly fruitless this cycle despite Deion Barnes best efforts. Ther'es still a lot of promise in Barnes as a recruiter so while this cycle has understandably been a bit of a dissapointment so far on the defensive line, Penn State fans should still have hope for the future of the defensive line under Barnes' leadership. That being said, Harris is a name that is becoming increasingly more notable in the cycle as Penn State look sto fill out their class on the defensive side of the ball. The three-star defensive end is high on the Nittany Lions and we'll see how much he has risen up the board in recent weeks.

A potential flip from Alvin Henderson to Auburn seems very likely, it more so being a matter of when and not if for the four-star running back. That being said, the Nittany Lions have been keeping Philadelphia standout Jabree Coleman on the "back" burner for a while now due to the uncertainty of not just Henderson's commitment but also previously with Kiandrea Barker's commitment. Barker earlier this month reiterated his commitment to Penn State after receiving pressure from Arkansas, Duke, and USC. That being said, Coleman is expected on campus and with a Alvin Henderson flip potentially coming, this visit is surely one to watch close. North Carolina is also in prime contention for Coleman but if Penn State wants Henderson, the Nittany Lions might just have the upper hand.

A top-150 talent, Howard is taking the second official visit of his summer after a trip to Ole Miss last week. Notably, he'll also make trips to Florida and Florida State this fall. A decision seems unlikely in the near future.

Reed is a prospect we haven't talked about a ton about but is a prospect that is worth monitoring coming into this weekend. Penn State only holds one wide receiver commitment at the time of writing but is in good positions for a few others including Lex Cyrus, Jeff Exinor, and potentially Matthew Outten, whose been very quiet, so getting a strong sense of his rercuitment is a bit difficult. That being said, Reed is another wide receiver in the group that Penn State could have a legitimate chance of landing. He has taken othr official visits to West Virginia and Kentucky thus far this month.

As we discussed with the defensive line above, Penn State has had a rough stretch of recent on the offensive line. Perhaps Buchanan can be that piece for the Nittany Lions but its far from a sure thing. Since April, Buchanan has been busy, visiting Ole Miss, UCF, Clemson, Florida State, and Miami before rounding things out with Penn State this weekend.

We've talked a bit about Arrington over the last week or so but this is a recruitment that is worth watching for a few different reasons entering the weekend. Obviously, Arrington has extensive ties to Penn State, his dad, the former legendary Nittany Lions linebacker LaVar Arrington. Additionally, Penn State has been looking for a potential fourth linebacker in their class for quite sometime now and Arrington could be that missing piece as well. We've mentioned it before, we believe he's a take for the Nittany Lions, so it comes down to whether or not Arrington wants to forge his own path at a different institution or is willing to do so at Penn State where expectations from the fanbase will certaintly be high.