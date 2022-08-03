Previewing Penn State’s Retooled Running Back Room

Since 2015, Penn State has held claim to four individual 1,000-yard rushing seasons en route to reclaiming its place among current “Running Back U” considerations. However, since Journey Brown’s efficient 890-yard output on just 129 attempts in 2019, the Nittany Lions have struggled mightily to find consistency on the ground, despite housing a stable of former blue-chip prospects at the position. Last season, the backfield’s trials reached an all-time high when zero Nittany Lions were able to eclipse 100 single-game rushing yards for the first time in the program’s 28-year stint in the Big Ten. Additionally, the room never appeared to reach its full potential after Noah Cain and John Lovett suffered nagging injuries for the majority of the latest campaign. Now, with Cain set to headline LSU’s running back core, Keyvone Lee and true freshman Nick Singleton are prepped to revitalize a unit hoping for a bounce-back effort. Let’s take a look at the pre-season outlook for Ja’Juan Seider’s crew, which currently consists of five former four-star products. While there likely won’t be a sole bell-cow carrier in such a concentrated room, here’s our prediction for the early season pecking order at running back.

Projected Starter — Keyvone Lee

In relief of Cain after suffering a season-ending injury against Indiana on the first series of 2020, no Nittany Lion rusher has been more solid than Lee across the 22-game setback-following span. The Florida native appeared in all 13 contests throughout 2021, but only received the rock 108 times on the ground. Ultimately, the bruiser garnered 530 rushing yards, resulting in a 4.9-yards per carry average. During Lee’s first season in Happy Valley, the high-powered back produced 438 yards on 89 attempts — resulting in the same, exact 4.9-yards per rush total. With an increased load in 2022, Lee should only build on his recent success by becoming more of a two-way weapon in Mike Yurcich’s system. Through two seasons, Lee’s aptitude as a weapon in the passing game has been vastly overlooked. The rising junior reeled in 27 total receptions for 196 yards in limited snaps on passing downs. For context, in Miles Sanders’ first two campaigns in the blue and white, the Pittsburgh product caught only eight passes for 54 yards before ultimately becoming a second-round draft selection for his offensive versatility. Before Penn State fans plea for Singleton or another fresh face to overtake Lee’s feature role, the junior’s previous output and highly-touted leadership should certainly warrant him a starting spot against Purdue on September 1.

Second-String — Nick Singleton

With the preseason hype warranted by Singleton created by his record-breaking weight room performances and his impressive showing at the squad’s Blue-White scrimmage, Pennsylvania’s No. 1 rated recruit in the Class of 2022 might just jump his third-year counterpart on the depth chart if early season struggles take shape. During Singleton’s senior season for Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s top running back recruits ran wild for 1,311 yards while averaging over 12 yards per attempt in the process. Moreover, the generational talent found the endzone 24 times and even produced a seven-touchdown performance in the PIAA state playoffs. Ultimately, Singleton’s efforts earned him Gatorade National Playoff of the Year honors, an award gifted by none other than Saquon Barkley. Since then, Seider has seen the Pennslyvania native’s repertoire progress to another gear. “Nick’s got speed that I haven’t seen since Journey Brown,” Seider said on Singleton in June. “He can take it the distance that way.” While Singleton likely won’t trot out of the tunnel as the starting running back right out of the gate, the Nittany Lions likely won’t be able to keep their speedy game-changing weapon on the sidelines for long.

Third-String — Kaytron Allen

For the second time over the last three recruiting cycles, the Nittany Lions were able to secure two four-star running backs in the same class. However, with Singleton’s highly-touted persona, no incoming ball carrier has been overshadowed like Kaytron Allen entering his first campaign with Franklin’s program. Hailing from powerhouse IMG Academy, Allen compiled over 3,100 rushing yards during his heralded varsity career while averaging over eight yards per carry. Entering Happy Valley at 215-pounds, Allen possesses game-ready size that most freshmen don’t typically have upon arrival. Since enrolling early, Allen has received rave reviews from the Penn State coaching staff, including Ja’Juan Seider in particular. Aside from his physical run style, Allen has displayed an innate ability to utilize instant quickness and patience to break off chunk plays in practice. “Kaytron may have some of the most elite feet that I’ve been around,” Seider said last month. “He can see stuff and get out of stuff as good as the guys in the past. He reminds me a lot of Le’Veon Bell in that he can be patient and explode through a gap in the blink of an eye.” Last season, Penn State finished last in the Big Ten in rushing yards after contact. By adding Allen’s physical presence into the fold, Seider believes the Nittany Lions are on pace to alter last season’s narrative this time around.

The Remaining Pieces — Devyn Ford & Caziah Holmes

Both Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes first came into Penn State as four-star recruits, but the density of Seider’s position group should pose challenges for the two running backs to see their fair share of in-game reps this fall. Ford, who has been with the Nittany Lions since 2019, has racked up nearly 650 rushing yards in three full seasons with the program. However, after primarily seeing action as the starting kick returner last season, Ford’s rushing output declined to a career-low 14 carries in 2021. While Ford has seemingly fallen under the radar after his junior output, the former four-star still brings upside and added depth to Seider’s unit, which now contains a glimmer of veteran leadership with Ford’s presence.