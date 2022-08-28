The Penn State safety group was one of Penn State’s best positional units in 2021 and proved to be one of the best rooms in the Big Ten, if not the country. The tandem of future second round pick Jaquan Brisker and veteran Ji’Ayir Brown consistently stood out when the Nittany Lion defense was at its best, both making critical plays at seemingly the most important times for Brent Pry. Although Brisker is no longer with the program and is now a Chicago Bear, Brown returns for what will likely be one last go around in Happy Valley and will lead a group that is looking to emulate last year’s production. With new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz at the helm, it will be intriguing to see how the safeties can build upon last year and how things may change from a schematic standpoint.

Projected Starters

Ji’Ayir Brown

The college career of Ji’Ayir Brown at has been a really nice story over the past few seasons and his impressive play has proven that he’s come a long way from his days at Lackawanna Junior College. Brown led the team and the Big Ten in interceptions last season while also taking a big step as one of the program’s premier leaders. That production and maturity has resulted in Brown being named as a team captain in 2022 and there is no doubt that another big year is in the cards for the Trenton, New Jersey, native. If Brown’s vision and ball skills are as good as they proved to be in 2021, then it would not be a surprise at all to see him become a serious draft prospect next spring and be an early pick like his former teammate Brisker. His natural ball hawking ability is a trait that is hard to come by and for a team that emphasized the turnover battle he is the perfect tone-setter to have in the defensive backfield.

Keaton Ellis

The second starting spot to play alongside Brown is much less clear than it was a year ago with him and Brisker making up the starting safeties. There are a number of candidates that could take this spot but as of now it feels like going with a veteran in Keaton Ellis is the most reliable option – at least to start. Other younger players such as Zakee Wheatly and Jaylen Reed have shown throughout camp that they deserve serious consideration to be starters but for someone like Ellis to begin the season there makes a lot of sense. The State College High grad has seen his role slowly increase since arriving on campus and has spent plenty of time with defensive backs coach Terry Smith during that span as he made the transition from cornerback. It would not be shocking to see a heavy rotation at strong safety to begin the season but at the time of the first defensive snap at Purdue, it feels like Ellis will likely be the guy.

Safety Depth