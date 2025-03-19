Previewing / Predicting The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

The 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships are set to kick off in just a few days out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. Just like most years, Penn State Wrestling once again has several names that will not only compete, but are also favored to win their weight classes. With that being said, let's take a look at each weight class as Happy Valley Insider's very own Joey Klender offers his prediction on who he thinks will walk away with a National Championship.

THURSDAY SESSION I - 12:00pm ET SESSION II - 7:00pm ET FRIDAY SESSION III - 12:00pm ET SESSION IV - 8:00pm ET SATURDAY SESSION V - 11:00pm ET SESSION VI - 7:00pm ET **All matches will be available on ESPN+, with select matches taking place on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Saturday's final session will be televised on ESPN**

125-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 1 seed Luke Lilledahl PROJECTED WINNER: No. 1 seed Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) In a bracket where there are realistically 6-8 guys that could end up on top, I am taking the top seed from Penn State, Luke Lilledahl. Ask me if he wins an NCAA title at the beginning of February, I say, "Probably not." But a lot has changed. Lilledahl has solidified himself as the best guy at the weight currently. There are dangers looming both in his path and on the other side of the bracket. We'll see a rematch of the B1G Finals in the quarters with Caleb Smith of Nebraska if both win their first two matches. Dean Peterson was the first to beat Lilledahl at the Rutgers dual earlier this year. Matt Ramos suffered his first loss at the hands of Lilledahl and owns the two seed. If everything goes according to plan, we'll see that highly anticipated matchup once again. However, Luke has continuously improved all year with the most changes coming with his head-hands defense and footwork. I see a path for others to win as well; I'm not picking Luke with absolute confidence. However, I do believe that, if every guy were to bring his absolute best from Thursday to Saturday, Lilledahl would be the one who would win.

133-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 8 seed Braeden Davis PROJECTED WINNER: No. 2 seed Drake Ayala (Iowa) Despite suffering a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Lucas Byrd in the B1G Finals, I'm still going to take Drake Ayala. Ayala has a win over Byrd as well this year, and I believe Iowa will have an NCAA Champion this year. Ayala's game is too well-rounded to be caught in the same situation as he was by Byrd last weekend in Evanston. There are also plenty of others at this weight who can be considered worthy mentions: Nasir Bailey especially. This is one of those weights that should yield results that are relatively close to the seedings, in my opinion.

141-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 2 seed Beau Bartlett PROJECTED WINNER: No. 3 seed Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) This is where things get really interesting. There are so many ways this weight could go, and it is at the top of my list for the most entertaining bracket to watch through the weekend. My mentality behind Mendez is that he's done it before. I think, even though we saw Mendez drop two matches to Beau Bartlett, drop another to Brock Hardy, and look not necessarily like himself at the end of the year, I will still take Mendez. I make the common analogy of Ravens-Bengals. As a Ravens fan, I know we beat the Bengals twice. I didn't want to play them a third time as a playoff matchup. Those games are too close and they can truly go either way. Circumstances can play a hand in how things pan out. I feel the same way about Beau and Mendez, and I think, as much as it pains me to say it, Mendez will figure out a way to finally get over the hump and beat Beau. Now, with that being said, if we see the Beau Bartlett at the Ohio State dual show up, then I would take Beau to win this weight. The reason I am not taking Beau to win this weight is because of what I saw at the B1G Finals: a timid Beau Bartlett who doesn't trust his offense and allows his opponent to get too many opportunities. I am hopeful Beau wins this weight. If I had to put money on it, I'd say it would be Mendez who comes out on top of this bracket.

149-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 3 seed Shayne Van Ness PROJECTED WINNER: No. 3 seed Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) I have repeatedly said this year that I don't think SVN would lose another match in college. He's done it twice since the first time I've said it. I really don't think he loses a match at this tournament. I am picking SVN because he's proven that when he's himself, he's the best kid in the country at this weight. The destruction of Ty Watters at the All-Star was big for me in this decision, as well as two absolute dismantlings of Kyle Parco. I don't think SVN will hit Ridge Lovett in the semis because I believe Kannon Webster will beat him in the quarters. Van Ness will beat Webster and avenge his loss before getting the highly-anticipated matchup with Caleb Henson. I think he wins a tight one against Hensen by a point or two.

157-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 1 seed Tyler Kasak PROJECTED WINNER: No. 2 seed Meyer Shapiro (Cornell) It is very tough to go against Tyler Kasak, who has really established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the country at all, forget the weight itself. However, I think Meyer Shapiro is crafty enough to give Kasak the matchup that he's been waiting for all year. I do believe that match could go either way.

165-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 1 seed Mitchell Mesenbrink PROJECTED WINNER: No. 1 seed Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) Domination. Every win by bonus. He won't have a close match at this tournament. It will be reminiscent of David Taylor's run through 165 in 2012 and 2014. Nothing else to add. Next.

174 - Keegan O'Toole

THE NITTANY LION: PROJECTED WINNER: No. 1 seed Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) While I do believe Levi Haines has a solid argument against KOT, I'm under the impression that Keegan is just a safer pick at this point. He was very impressive in his win over Hamiti in the Big 12 Finals. He fell behind, didn't panic, got his takedown, and took care of business in SV. I think he wins another very close and perhaps controversial match over Levi.

184-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 1 seed Carter Starocci PROJECTED WINNER: No. 1 seed Carter Starocci (Penn State) I am surprisingly not as confident in Starocci to win 184 as I am Mitch to win 165. I think Carter has some legitimate threats at this weight and will have to rely on his conditioning to beat guys, which is where I think his biggest strength lies. He simply wears guys down, and they can not deal with his strength and physicality. He wears everyone at this weight down little by little, and by the end of the match, they're exhausted. Keckeisen is the main threat, McEnelly is perhaps even bigger of a threat than Keckeisen is, as he gave Starocci a better match than Parker did, at least in my opinion, citing the takedown. I just can't bet against Carter, but I am very aware of the danger that lurks throughout this weight class.

197-POUNDS....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 4 seed Josh Barr PROJECTED WINNER: No. 2 seed Stephen Buchanan (Iowa) This is a weight that is truly between the Top 4. I'm not taking Ferrari because he has not quite faced the competition that Cardenas, Buchanan, or Barr have faced. I'm not taking Barr because I'm concerned about his injury, and to be frank, I think Cardenas and/or Buchanan will have enough to get over him, assuming he would meet both at some point. I'm not taking Cardenas because I think that Buchanan will learn from that B1G Final and get to the top of the podium.

HEAVYWEIGHT....

THE NITTANY LION: No. 2 seed Greg Kerkvliet PROJECTED WINNER: No. 1 seed Gable Steveson (Minnesota) Gable and Mesenbrink are the two shoe-ins for NCAA titles for me. Nobody will come close to either of them. Gable is just too dominant, he's better than everyone in every way, and I think he'll really have some fun during this tournament. He's going to likely hit Kerk or Hendrickson in the finals, but I don't think either of them will have anything for him.