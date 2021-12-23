Promising 2025 LB Kamar Archie recaps last month's Penn State game visit

Penn State hosted hundreds of recruits this fall, but one of the prospects fans will hear quite a bit about over the next few years is Hun School (NJ) 2025 linebacker Kamar Archie.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was on hand for the Nittany Lions’ 28-0 shutout of Rutgers, which has also sent him an offer.

Archie was blown away by the trip to Happy Valley and he spoke to the site about what made it one to remember.

“It was a great experience,” he told Nittany Nation. “The student section was amazing. It was a different experience.”