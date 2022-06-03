PSU 365 Ep. 1 -- Top DT visiting campus, Okunlola's Top 9 and more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley, Anthony Hazan, and Marty Leap introduce the Penn State Football 365 podcast as Anthony and Marty join the extended Nittany Nation family.

In today's first episode they talk about the nation's top-ranked defensive tackle Jason Moore making an official visit this weekend to Happy Valley before discussing a few other notable recruiting tidbits. They cap it off by discussing Penn State's choice to make their annual White Out game against Minnesota on October 22nd instead of a potential noon White Out against Ohio State on October 29th.