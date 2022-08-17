PSU 365 Ep.11: Departures, camp standouts, and defensive preview

Nittany Nation beat writer and recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley is joined by co-host Marty Leap and Anthony Hazan RB Caziah Holmes and DE Ken Talley entering the transfer portal, fall camp standouts, and preview the Nittany Lions defense.

What is the Penn State Football 365 Podcast:

The Penn State Football 365 Podcast is the official podcast of Nittany Nation. It presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by Dylan Callaghan-Croley as well as the views of well-connected and well-spoken fans in Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap.

Each week, the podcast looks at the most recent news for Penn State on the field, on the recruiting trail, and everywhere in between.