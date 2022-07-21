PSU 365 Ep.7: Penn State picks up four commitments and who’s next?

Nittany Nation beat writer and recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley is joined by co-hosts Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap to discuss Penn State's recent run on the recruiting trail, picking up for major commitments as well as what's next for the Nittany Lions. What prospects are still on the board and who could join the 2023 recruiting class next.

What is the Penn State Football 365 Podcast:

The Penn State Football 365 Podcast is the official podcast of Nittany Nation. It presents a unique presentation of a professional journalistic approach provided by Dylan Callaghan-Croley as well as the views of well-connected and well-spoken fans in Anthony Hazan and Marty Leap.

Each week, the podcast looks at the most recent news for Penn State on the field, on the recruiting trail, and everywhere in between.

You can also follow our hosts on Twitter; @DylanCC_FB, @A_Hazan51, and @msj41817. Please be sure to subscribe to our podcast on your favorite platform as well as leave a review and rating where possible. You can find our podcast on most platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Breaker, Castbox, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, Spotify, and Stitcher.