Penn State men's basketball blows 11-point lead in home loss to Michigan

“I gotta be better for them. And I will be. I promise I will be for those guys because the way that they're fighting and what they're doing, they deserve that,” Shrewbserry said. “But I'm gonna fight for these dudes. I'm gonna fight them. Nobody else is gonna fight for my team. I'm gonna fight for them every single day.”

Micah Shrewsberry opened his postgame press conference by congratulating Michigan on winning a “dogfight” and continued to say he didn’t feel he was good enough on the night and apologized to his team. He thought they followed his lead and played more “frazzled” than they needed to.

Seth Lundy had a chance to cut the lead to one with a wide open 3-pointer with 32-seconds left, but he couldn’t convert. Michigan went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the last 21 seconds to put the game on ice.

While the Wolverine lead was just four for much of the second half, Penn State’s offense went cold with no field goals from the 4:52 mark to the 11-second mark.

The Nittany Lions let go of an 11-point lead to fall 58-57 at home against the Wolverines, falling to 9-11 over and 4-8 in the conference.

With Michigan in town for the Bryce Jordan Center’s rendition of a White Out, Penn State gave its fans a good show for the first portion of the contest, but a brutal stretch before and after halftime spelled disaster for the blue and white.

Through the first eight minutes, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines changed leads four times and tied twice. The 20-19 score in favor of the blue and white was also a breath of fresh air after Penn State’s last game at Wisconsin was 18-13 at halftime.

Penn State got hot after the numerous lead changes, riding six-straight scoring possessions from Sam Sessoms to grab an 11-point lead, its largest of the game. Sessoms had the right-handed runner working very well for him, also picking up an assist after an early pair of turnovers.

Michigan holds a major size advantage over Penn State, with Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate standing at 7-foot and 6-foot-11, respectively, while John Harrar is Penn State’s tallest player at 6-foot-9.

Despite that, 54% of the Wolverine’s shots came from outside the arc in the early going, and the pairing didn’t have much of an impact. They flipped a switch near the four-minute mark, though.

Penn State’s early 69% shooting mark fell off the face of the earth. The Nittany Lions carried a nearly 10-minute scoreless streak between the first and second halves.

Michigan, on the other hand, took full advantage of the drought. The Wolverines erased the double-digit deficit with an 11-0 run over the last four minutes of the first half, adding four more in the second half before Myles Dread finally broke the run with a corner 3 at the 13:50 mark.

Dickinson shot up to 13 points, while Penn State’s leading scorer in Sessoms barely saw the court during the stretch.

Both teams struggled to get it going after the break, though. Penn State and Michigan were a combined 7-for-38 through the six-minute mark, and the Wolverines were nursing a slim lead throughout.

Things got a bit testy, too. Micah Shrewsberry and Juwan Howard had both been in the officials’ ears all night, and the BJC crowd let the zebras hear it as well.

It culminated with a questionable call on a Seth Lundy defensive rebound, putting Michigan in the bonus with 8.5 minutes remaining. At the time, the Wolverines were 11-for-14 from the line, while Penn State had yet to see the charity stripe.

Shrewsberry, who was likely on the verge of getting a technical for most of the night, joked that he may need someone to “smack him in the back of the head and tell [him] to shut up” when asked about potentially needing a “get-back” coach.

More seriously, he was unhappy with a number of the fouls called or not called, joking with Howard at times about it, but he doesn’t want his team to change their aggressive mentality even if the calls aren’t going their way.

He pointed to Sessoms’ drives to the rim, which were falling in the first half but not in the second half, and said they’re still good shots even without a call.

“It is what it is. We're driving, we're attacking the rim. If we weren't aggressive, and we didn't shoot free throws, then so be it,” Shrewsberry said. “But I thought we were attacking. We were an aggressive team. Usually that capitalizes for you, but it didn't, so you gotta move on.”