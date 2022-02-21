PSU Hoops can't find 2nd road win as Maryland's Russell pours in 18

In a battle of teams looking for an NIT bid, Penn State’s road struggles reared their head once again, as the Nittany Lions fell to Maryland, 67-61, in College Park on Monday night. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad played a tight first half before sloppy play took over and doomed an attempt at Penn State’s second true road win of the year. Fatts Russell stripped Sam Sessoms with his Terrapins leading with 20 seconds left and hit both free throws to help ice the win for Maryland on its home court. Russell and Qudus Wahab took it to Penn State in the paint early and often. On the flip side, Jalen Pickett and John Harrar did their best to match the two-man game. Maryland carried the lead throughout the majority of the first half before Penn State finally found some momentum. Pickett scored on back-to-back possessions with a triple and a mid-range jumper.

The Nittany Lions then forced a near shot-clock violation and subsequent offensive foul before Harrar gave them their first lead since the first bucket of the game. It didn’t last long, though, as Eric Ayala took the lead right back with a trey. Penn State bumped its lead to four in the late stages of the half with five unanswered points, and it held a two-point margin with a chance to stretch it on the last shot before break. Shrewsberry called timeout to draw up a play, but Sessoms’ careless ball management turned into a Maryland steal and made basket to tie the game at 28 at halftime. Pickett and Harrar went back to work at the start of the second period with a quick 6-2 run of their own, but Maryland took solid control quickly after that. The Terrapins exploded for an 18-5 run between the 16 and 11-minute marks, taking a nine-point lead. They stretched it out to the widest margin at 13 points after another 7-0 run between the 9:40 and 8:40 marks.

