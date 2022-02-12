PSU Hoops collapses late, turns it over 13 times in loss at Minnesota

Sam Sessoms had a costly travel with seconds left on the clock, EJ Stephens hit clutch free throws and Eric Curry enjoyed a career day as Minnesota snapped its five-game losing streak, topping Penn State 75-70 at home.

The Nittany Lions dropped to 9-12 and 4-9 in the conference, while Minnesota snapped the winless streak to improve to 12-10 and 3-10 in the Big Ten.

Penn State came out hot with an 8-4 on the back of three post scores from John Harrar. His early six points were an important start for someone who only scored 10 points in his last two outings total.

Minnesota grabbed its first lead of the night shortly after the under-16 mark, as Stephens made a 3-pointer and a midrange jumper during a quick 7-0 run.

After the lead changed hands four times in four minutes, Myles Dread hit from deep to cap off a 7-2 Penn State run before a Golden Gopher timeout.

Once again, Penn State’s lead was cut by a Minnesota 7-0 run. The lead changed hands three more times by the seven-minute mark, and this time it was a Seth Lundy 3-pointer that sent the Nittany Lions on a 7-0 run of their own.

Micah Shrewsberry’s squad controlled the tempo of the game for most of the rest of the first half, but Minnesota clawed its way back into a tie with 1:30 left on the clock. Each team scored just once more to keep it knotted at 36 at the break.



