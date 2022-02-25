PSU Hoops, Dallion Johnson down Northwestern on Senior Night

Dallion Johnson scored a career-high 15 points off of five 3-pointers to help key Penn State’s Senior Night win, 67-60, over Northwestern. A sloppy first half from Penn State allowed Northwestern to grab an early lead and carry it into halftime. Sam Sessoms had a nice first half with eight points, and he was the answer often when the Nittany Lions needed it. Problem was, Penn State needed a lot of answers. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team went five minutes from the 12-minute mark to the seven-minute mark without a field goal. The Nittany Lions finally broke it with excellent ball movement and a Seth Lundy 3-pointer. Northwestern suffered a three-minute drought of its own, but it held onto the lead throughout.

Penn State continued a rough trend with another six-minute drought. The Nittany Lions were 0-for-9 on the run and one for their previous 15 before John Harrar finally scored on a second-chance layup. Northwestern capitalized on the slow offense and went on an 8-0 run to lead 28-22 at the half. After the solid early showing, Sessoms was off the floor for much of the half and didn’t score again before the break. Penn State turned it over seven times and shot just 27% in the first period of play. The opening of the second half was a much different story, as Penn State and Harrar came out of the gates hot. The big man put up a quick five points and Dallion Johnson drained from deep to offset a Pete Nance 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Penn State finally clawed back into the lead at the 14-minute mark after a 7-0 run, capped by another Johnson triple. Boo Buie quickly knotted it for Northwestern, but Myles Dread sank a long ball on the ensuing possession to stretch a lead for the blue and white. The 3-point barrage continued, as Lundy knocked in one of his own to make Penn State 4-for-5 from deep in the early going of the second half. Northwestern shifted to a 3-2 zone on defense, and another slow spell for Penn State allowed the Wildcats to jump back into it. Penn State went on a five-minute drought between the 11-minute and six-minute mark. Julian Roper hit from deep to officially put Northwestern back in the lead.

