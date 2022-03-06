PSU Hoops drops season finale to Rutgers after missing buzzer-beater

Sam Sessoms couldn’t hit the game-winning shot at Rutgers as the clock expired despite a strong comeback attempt from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions capped off coach Micah Shrewsberry’s inaugural season with a loss, 59-58, to Rutgers, finishing the year 12-16 and 7-13 in the conference.

Penn State got some early help with Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi riding the bench all half after two fouls in the first minute and change, but it didn’t make much difference for the Nittany Lions’ success.

Omoruyi’s replacement, sophomore Dean Reiber, scored nine first-half points in relief and did a lot to help quiet Penn State’s John Harrar both offensive and on the glass.

Rutgers’ defense overall, however, was the story of the first period. The Scarlet Knights forced three shot-clock violations throughout the first 20 minutes, while Penn State was simply ice cold from the floor.

The Nittany Lions shot just 17.9% from the floor and 1-for-12 from beyond the 3-point line. Rutgers wasn’t on fire, but its 42.3% shooting mark was a much prettier number.

Penn State also struggled to control the ball, turning it over six total times in the first half to lead to 10 Rutgers points.

After the 12-minute mark, the blue and white went more than six minutes without a field goal. Leading scorer Jalen Pickett didn’t score his first points until there was roughly a minute and a half left in the first half.