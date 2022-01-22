PSU Hoops drops second straight game to Iowa behind Murray's 15 points

Penn State flew into a raucous Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, and walked away with a second-straight loss in conference play. The Nittany Lions couldn’t ride another strong defensive performance to top Iowa, as the Hawkeyes opened it up in the second half to secure a 68-51 win. It was a slow start on the road for Penn State, as Iowa’s Patrick McCaffrey picked up a quick eight points to help spark a 12-5 lead. Seth Lundy was back in the lineup for Penn State, though, after not traveling to Columbus against Ohio State. He made an immediate impact, drilling a 3-pointer to help break the cold stretch for Penn State. It was exactly the kind of offense Penn State was missing against the Buckeyes a week ago.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgc2hvdCBMdW5keSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY1ds RnkzNG9iYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NXbEZ5MzRvYmM8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWF4IFJhbHBoIChAbWF4cmFscGhfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21heHJhbHBoXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NTAwNzc5MTI3MDA3 MjMyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Both teams went ice cold and scoreless for just over three minutes, but Penn State broke the stretch with a 18-9 run behind Lundy’s three and a Jaheam Cornwall and-1, grabbing its first lead of the game. It was short lived, though, as back-to-back triples and a late free throw pushed Iowa to a 30-25 lead at halftime. The Nittany Lions were impressive in corralling the Big Ten’s leading scorer in Keegan Murray, holding him to just five points on 2-for-5 shooting. McCaffrey’s eight and Jordan Bohannon’s six, largely thanks to 3-pointers, led the way for the Hawkeyes. Penn State struggled to score in big moments against Ohio State and fouled at a ridiculous rate, but Lundy, Myles Dread, Sam Sessoms and others brought important offense in the first half, paired with just one trip to the line for Iowa. However, 13 turnovers kept Penn State from controlling the game as well as it probably should have, especially after out-rebounding the Hawkeyes 22-10. Penn State held the slim Iowa lead in place immediately out of the break on the back of two Jalen Pickett buckets, but Bohannon and McCaffrey quickly clicked from deep once again. The Hawkeyes went up 10, the first double-digit lead of the game. Dread hit two threes to cut the lead down to three, but Murray and his brother Kris wouldn’t let go, keying a 7-1 run.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JY2UgY29sZCB3aXRoIGEgY2hhbmNlIHRvIHB1dCBhIGRhZ2dlciBp biB0aGlzIG9uZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28venlmaFplZFpPcCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p5ZmhaZWRaT3A8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF4 IFJhbHBoIChAbWF4cmFscGhfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL21heHJhbHBoXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4NTAzMTMwMjEwNTYwMDAwNT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=