PSU Hoops HC Micah Shrewsberry talks Scott, LSU before Florida trip
Micah Shrewsberry addressed the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference following his team’s 85-74 win over Cornell on Monday night.
Penn State heads to Florida this week for the Emerald Coast Classic, where it’ll face off with LSU and potentially Wake Forest or Oregon State.
Here’s some of the major storylines Shrewsberry discussed for his team prior to the road trip.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news