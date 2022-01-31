PSU Hoops puts 5 in double figures in thrilling 2OT win over Iowa

After a 17-point drubbing the last time Penn State and Iowa met in Iowa City, the Nittany Lions got off to a hot start in the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday and rode it through a wild double-overtime finish.

Back at home for the first time in 20 days, Penn State moved to 9-9 overall and 4-6 in conference play, holding on to upset the Hawkeyes 90-86 and split the season series.

The blue and white got whatever it wanted on the offensive end for the first 10 minutes of the contest. Penn State was shooting 57% from the floor at the under-12 mark while only turning it over twice in the stretch.

Seth Lundy had it working on both ends, skyrocketing to double figures on the offensive end in less than 15 minutes while helping keep Iowa’s Keegan Murray scoreless for the entire first half.

Payton Sandfort single handedly got the Hawkeyes back in rhythm with a five-point run of his own before a Micah Shrewsberry timeout.

Penn State held its lead until the two-minute mark, but Connor McCaffery drained 3-pointers on three straight possessions to give Iowa its first lead of the game.

The lead held, and the Hawkeyes went into the break with a 34-32 lead. They shot 43% from the field and 6-for-14 from deep, while Penn State fell to 45% from the field with 2-for-14 shooting from the arc.

Both teams went shot-for-shot out of the gates before Jalen Pickett put Penn State back in fron with a 3-pointer. Things got a little chippy as John Harrar ripped down a couple of aggressive rebounds.

Then Murray drove to the lane and drew a charge off of Harrar, raising tensions and crowd noise even higher. Penn State held a three-point lead at the 15-minute mark.

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes traded jabs again over the next five minutes. A wild sequence continued for the rest of the second half, as there were 10 lead changes and six ties up to the six-minute mark.

Penn State grabbed a narrow four-point lead, but after the back-and-forth outbursts for both teams, there was a combined 3.5-minute scoring drought before the under-four break.

Shrewsberry’s squad locked down defensively down the stretch, narrowly protecting a four-point lead throughout the final three minutes and change. Iowa shot just 33.3% in the second half.