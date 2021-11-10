PSU Hoops rides red-hot Lundy, Sessoms to season opening win

Shrewsberry officially walked away from his first game as the head man with a 75-59 win over the Penguins.

Youngstown State hung around, cutting the lead to single digits with less than 10 minutes to play, but strong offensive efforts from guard Sam Sessoms and Lundy powered the Nittany Lions.

Penn State dominated out of the second-half gates, finding good looks at the rim and drilling its open looks from deep.

Lundy and forward John Harrar led the way early, each totaling 10 points through the first half.

The Penguins went toe-to-toe with Shrewsberry’s squad for much of the first half, leading at times before Penn State went on a nice run around the nine-minute mark to get its first double-digit lead of the night.

Forward Seth Lundy got the action going in a big way with an early 3-pointer for coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first night on the Nittany Lions’ bench, and it was representative of most of the night for Penn State.

OFFENSE RUNS THROUGH LUNDY AND SESSOMS

From the very first basket of the game, it became very clear Lundy is the focal point of Shrewsberry’s offense.

Lundy finished the night with a team-high 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting. He looked confident with the ball in his hands, and Shrewsberry kept calling his number throughout the night.

The junior forward was solid from deep, too, hitting three of five 3-pointers and was aggressive in the paint, including a pair of highlight-reel and-1s.

Shrewsberry acknowledged his top scorer was aggressive out of the gates, and that’s what he wants to see from No. 1

“That’s who we want him to be,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s at his best when he’s looking to score. But he’s also making the right decisions.

“The more we can play through him when he’s making good decisions like that, it really helps us.”

Lundy started last season out of the gates hot, too, before hitting cold streaks at times during the year.

With another good start to the 2021-22 campaign, having the confidence from himself and his teammates to keep shooting will help that consistency take the next step.

“It’s so important to have a coach who believes in you. Say you miss three shots at the start of the half, shoot the next one, it doesn’t matter. Next shot mentality. Shoot the next one like you made the last one,” Lundy said. “You just gotta have that mentality with shooting the ball and being aggressive and not letting anybody get you uncomfortable as the offensive player.

“I get to my spots, and I’ll score however I want. I don’t let anyone dictate where I go. It’s just my teammates believing in me and finding me when I’m open.”

Sessoms seems to be the clear point man for this offense, too. His ability to get to the hoop and court vision were on display all night, and he finished with eight assists to prove it.

The Philadelphia native was one of the biggest reasons the Nittany Lions staved off the Penguins’ second-half comeback, scoring on four-straight possessions at one point. He finished with 17 points, second only to Lundy.

“Seth and Sam got the hot hand, so we’re gonna go to those guys,” Shrewsberry said. “They made big shots for us down the stretch.”

The big night for Sessoms didn’t go unnoticed by his coach, either, who said tonight was a perfect example of the work the guard has put in lately.

“Eight assists and two turnovers is impressive,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s making plays at the rim, but when people come and help, he’s finding guys on the perimeter. I think that’s an area of growth for him from last year. He’s bought into what we’re trying to do.”