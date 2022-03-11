PSU Hoops' tournament run ends at hands of Purdue despite late comeback bid

Jaden Ivey showed off his pro-level skills on a pivotal fast-break layup as time wound down in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals as his Purdue Boilermakers topped Penn State 69-61 Friday night. Penn State played perhaps its best first-half basketball of all season Friday night, but it still wasn’t enough to take a lead into halftime. The Nittany Lions carried a 10-2 lead into the first media timeout after an 8-0 run that included two buckets from John Harrar and two 3-pointers from Myles Dread. It was a welcome sight after Penn State scored nine total points before the under-16 break over the past two games.

Trevion Williams came off the bench for Purdue and immediately ended the Penn State run. He added a big and-1 shortly after, but the Boilermakers fell victim to three separate scoring droughts that lasted more than two minutes before the under-eight timeout. After the cold stretches, though, Purdue star Jaden Ivey made his presence felt. He converted five straight points in the paint, including a tough and-1. Penn State held its slim lead for a few minutes before Purdue’s unconscious shooting simply became too much to overcome. The Boilermakers finished the first half on 9-for-10 shooting and made nine straight. Purdue went into the break with a 35-31 lead, carried by 50% shooting compared to Penn State’s 42%. The second half opened with a 6-2 run from Purdue, including two makes from the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey. Purdue stretched its lead out to nine points by the under-16 media timeout. Penn State’s second-half shooting took a big dip from the first half, too. The deficit stuck around nine points for a while before Eric Hunter Jr. drained a triple to give Purdue its largest lead at 12 points, forcing a coach Micah Shrewsberry timeout.

The Nittany Lions found a number of wide-open looks from beyond the arc, but they couldn’t buy a make, especially Seth Lundy. He was 0-for-7 from the arc and 0-or-8 overall on the night. Dallion Johnson finally converted a 3-pointer, and Harrar flushed a dunk after a wild possession to cut the lead back to single digits. Jaheam Cornwall — who has been ice cold from the floor all year long — nailed a huge triple to squeeze it down to six points. Johnson scored in the paint, and Cornwall drilled a second three in a row as the lead shrunk to three. Sam Sessoms went into the trees on the offensive end and scored a layup over Edey, closing the gap down to one point. Penn State was on a 12-4 run with 6-for-7 shooting before Purdue coach Matt Painter called timeout.

