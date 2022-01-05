PSU Hoops gets 2nd-straight win with clutch performance at Northwestern

Penn State was looking to ride some major momentum when it traveled to Northwestern, and the Nittany Lions carried over the energy from an upset win against Indiana to top the Wildcats.

Northwestern came out of the gates hot, nailing three 3-pointers in the first four minutes to jump out to a 9-2 lead. John Harrar helped Penn State keep pace, scoring each of the blue and white’s first seven points.

The Nittany Lions stormed back with a pair of threes from Myles Dread and Jalen Pickett, but Northwestern’s bench quickly brought the lead right back.

Some back-and-forth action told the story of most of the first half. Seth Lundy made some nice hustle plays on the boards for Penn State, while Harrar continued to pace with XX first-half points.

Northwestern held a 34-29 lead going into the break, though, fueled by 10 points from Boo Buie and a 46.7% 3-point percentage.

Penn State only turned it over four times through the majority of the first half, helping key one of its best first-half offensive performances of the year. Three giveaways in the late stages hurt the cause, however.



