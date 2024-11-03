Published Nov 3, 2024
PSU POD: 2024-25 Penn State Basketball Season Preview
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie is joined by Happy Valley Insider Basketball Analyst Austin Mitchell to break down this year's 2024-25 Penn State Men's Basketball team (0:28).

The duo start off by talking about the returners (0:57), before moving on to the new additions via the portal (3:59) and the high school route (4:56). They then offer their prediction on each stat leader (7:04) and wrap it up by talking about the schedule (10:25) and a final record prediction (16:34).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board