PSU POD: 2024-25 Penn State Basketball Season Preview

Richie is joined by Happy Valley Insider Basketball Analyst Austin Mitchell to break down this year's 2024-25 Penn State Men's Basketball team (0:28).

The duo start off by talking about the returners (0:57), before moving on to the new additions via the portal (3:59) and the high school route (4:56). They then offer their prediction on each stat leader (7:04) and wrap it up by talking about the schedule (10:25) and a final record prediction (16:34).