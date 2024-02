Richie and Dylan start things off talking about the newest #PennState commit in 2025 OL Michael Troutman (0:25) and talk about who could be next (4:12). The guys then shift to recapping James Franklin's Press Conference and what he said about transfers Julian Fleming and Nolan Rucci (8:48).

They finish up by addressing the rumors of the West Virginia season opener being moved to Thursday night (14:08), preview the hoops game against Michigan State (16:40) and discuss if Franklin would ever leave Penn State for an NFL Offensive Coordinator gig (23:00).