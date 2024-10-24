PSU POD: 6-0 Thoughts, Wisconsin Game Preview + Latest on Flip Targets

Dylan is joined by Marty and Anthony to talk about Penn State’s 6-0 start (0:25), James Franklin’s post practice presser and the reaction to news on two former players (1:20) and then preview the Wisconsin matchup (4:20).

— Initial Thoughts on UW (5:30)

— How can PSU win this one? (11:48)

— Should PSU Defense to be worried ?(19:20)

— Thoughts on PSU passing attack (29:00)

— Predictions on this game (42:11)

The guys then wrap it up with some recruiting tidbits including thoughts on 2025 Oregon DB commit Brandon Finney (51:03) and other flip targets (59:05).