PSU POD: 6-0 Thoughts, Wisconsin Game Preview + Latest on Flip Targets

Advertisement

in other news

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.

 • Dub Jellison
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
The Latest on 2025 TE target Andrew Olesh + upcoming visit schdule

The Latest on 2025 TE target Andrew Olesh + upcoming visit schdule

Where is 2025 Michigan TE commit Andrew Olesh headed to over the next few weeks?

Premium contentForums content
 • Adam Gorney

in other news

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.

 • Dub Jellison
Published Oct 24, 2024
PSU POD: 6-0 Thoughts, Wisconsin Game Preview + Latest on Flip Targets
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Dylan is joined by Marty and Anthony to talk about Penn State’s 6-0 start (0:25), James Franklin’s post practice presser and the reaction to news on two former players (1:20) and then preview the Wisconsin matchup (4:20).

— Initial Thoughts on UW (5:30)

— How can PSU win this one? (11:48)

— Should PSU Defense to be worried ?(19:20)

— Thoughts on PSU passing attack (29:00)

— Predictions on this game (42:11)

The guys then wrap it up with some recruiting tidbits including thoughts on 2025 Oregon DB commit Brandon Finney (51:03) and other flip targets (59:05).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board

Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement