Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite and Penn State beat writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley start up the podcast once again to talk all things Penn State.

The guys start things off talking about the Nittany Lions landing Rivals250 linebacker Alex Tatsch on Sunday (0:46), will he stay in the top 250 (3:48), a new FutureCast for another Rivals250prospect who could be the next commit (7:48) and recap the latest Junior Day highlighted by QB target Matt Zollers (15:22).

The guys then wrap it up by talking some Penn State Basketball as the Nittany Lions are on a two game winning streak (26:22).