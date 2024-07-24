PSU POD: Big Ten Media Day Recap + Lasch Bash Preview
Richie and Dylan discuss everything Penn State HC James Franklin said in his media availability (0:16) and what he had to say about winning 10+ games and people not being happy (4:15).
They then talk about about the new look roster limits for several sports including a significant increase in football (14:00). The guys wrap it up by previewing the big Lasch Bash recruiting weekend (19:53).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
