PSU POD: Big Ten Media Day Recap + Lasch Bash Preview

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Richie and Dylan discuss everything Penn State HC James Franklin said in his media availability (0:16) and what he had to say about winning 10+ games and people not being happy (4:15).

They then talk about about the new look roster limits for several sports including a significant increase in football (14:00). The guys wrap it up by previewing the big Lasch Bash recruiting weekend (19:53).

