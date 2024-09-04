Dylan is joined by the voice of Bowling Green Football Todd Walker to preview Saturday's matchup between Bowling Green and Penn State.
The two going over the Falcons massive week one win over Fordham, talks about their past history versus Big Ten teams and then look into which Falcons to keep an eye on in this game.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board