Published Sep 4, 2024
PSU POD: Bowling Green Preview with Falcons Play by Play Voice Todd Walker
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Dylan is joined by the voice of Bowling Green Football Todd Walker to preview Saturday's matchup between Bowling Green and Penn State.

The two going over the Falcons massive week one win over Fordham, talks about their past history versus Big Ten teams and then look into which Falcons to keep an eye on in this game.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

