Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callaghan-Croley offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football landing former top 25 recruit and current top 15 ranked transfer portal prospect in Georgia cornerback AJ Harris (0:16).

The guys then talk about why Harris left Georgia (3:15), if he could start on day one (4:14), then talk about how good Penn State has been recruiting in the state of Alabama (5:18) and also talk about the addition of former Wisconsin edge rusher Jordan Mayer as a walk on (6:23).

They then wrap it up by talking about former five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci's commitment to Penn State (7:49) and finish off predicting who will start at the tackle spots next season (10:30) along with a quick reaction on the return of defensive tackles D'von Ellies and Hakeem Beamon (12:10).