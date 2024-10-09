Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
PSU POD: Breaking Down Four Penn State Targets On Flip Watch
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Richie and Dylan talks about each of the committed prospects who visited campus this weekend and break down Penn State Football's chances of flipping each of them.

-- Now Former Louisville DB commit Josh Johnson (0:30)

-- South Carolina WR commit Lex Cyrus (3:53)

-- Oregon DB commit Brandon Finney (7:09)

-- Duke ATH commit Bradley Gompers (10:43)

