PSU Pod: Breaking down the 2023-24 Penn State Wrestling Schedule
Penn State announced its schedule for wrestling for the 2023-24 season, which features seven home duals and one interconference matchup in the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Lions will also take part in three exhibition matches starting in November, which will help the returning NCAA Champion Penn State wrestling team get prepared for what is set to be a grueling season as it fights for yet another national title.
Before we get to the schedule listed below, check out our podcast breaking down each game. In this episode features publisher Richie Schnyderite and wrestling analyst Joey Klender offering their reactions to the 2023-24 #PennState Wrestling schedule and predict how many NCAA champions will be at the podium in the end.
November:
Sunday the 12th - Journeymen Collegiate Classic, Bethlehem, PA
Sunday the 19th - Army Black Knight Invite, West Point, New York
Tuesday the 21st - NWCA All-Star Classic - Rec Hall
December:
Sunday the 3rd - Lehigh - HOME @ Rec Hall
Sunday the 10th - Hofstra - HOME @ Rec Hall
January:
Friday the 5th - @ Oregon State
Sunday the 14th - Indiana - HOME @ Rec Hall
Sunday the 21st - @ Michigan
Sunday the 28th - @ Maryland
February:
Friday the 2nd - Ohio State - HOME @ Rec Hall
Friday the 9th - @ Iowa
Monday the 12th - Rutgers - HOME @ BJC
Sunday the 18th - Nebraska - HOME @ Rec Hall
Sunday the 25th - Edinboro - HOME @ Rec Hall
March:
Saturday and Sunday - 9th and 10th - 2024 B1G Ten Championships @ University of Maryland in College Park, MD
Thursday - Saturday - 21st to the 23rd - 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center
