Penn State announced its schedule for wrestling for the 2023-24 season, which features seven home duals and one interconference matchup in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lions will also take part in three exhibition matches starting in November, which will help the returning NCAA Champion Penn State wrestling team get prepared for what is set to be a grueling season as it fights for yet another national title.

Before we get to the schedule listed below, check out our podcast breaking down each game. In this episode features publisher Richie Schnyderite and wrestling analyst Joey Klender offering their reactions to the 2023-24 #PennState Wrestling schedule and predict how many NCAA champions will be at the podium in the end.