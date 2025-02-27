Who was Penn State's 'Competitors of the Day' for Winter Workout No. 2?

The Penn State Nittany Lions football program had their second winter workout of the 205 offseason on Thursday morning. Below, Happy Valley Inside aggregated those competitors of the day all in one place.
QUARTERBACK - Ethan Grunkemeyer (RS FR)
RUNNING BACK - Tyler Holzworth (RS SR)
WIDE RECEIVER - Devonte Ross (SR)
TIGHT END - Luke Reynolds (SO)
OFFENSIVE LINE - Alex Birchmeier (RS SO)
DEFENSIVE LINE - Xavier Gilliam (RS FR)
LINEBACKER - Ta'Mere Robinson (RS SO)
CORNERBACK - Elliot Washington (Jr.)
SAFETY - Zakee Wheatley (Rs Sr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS - Tyler Duzansky (RS Sr.)
FULL WINTER WORKOUT COMPETITOR OF THE DAY LIST
Winter Workout No.1: Allar, Martin, Hudson, Schlaffer, Shelton, Fisher, Jackson, Washington, Wheatley, Thompson
Winter Workout No.2: Grunkemeyer, Holzworth, Ross, Reynolds, Birchmeier, Gilliam, Robinson, Washington, Wheatley, Duzansky
