Richie and Dylan react to Penn State Basketball dismissing the team's leading scorer in guard Kanye Clary (0:20) and some of the reasons behind the move (1:20). They also talk about the roster going forward and who could else could leave this offseason (8:37).

The guys then shift to talking about the latest football recruit scoop and who's scheduled an Official Visit to check out State College this summer so far (24:58).