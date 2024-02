Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite and Penn State beat writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley start up the podcast once again to talk all things Penn State Football.

The guys start things off talking about last weekend's Junior Day (0:50) and preview this weekend's visitor list and if we should be on commit watch (1:35).

They close by talking about the Bill O'Brien to Boston College rumors (24:20) and if there's a problem among college football with all these coaches leaving for NFL assistant jobs (31:55).