Penn State vs Wisconsin: How to watch, preview, and more

With an NCAA tournament berth out of the question and other postseason bids unlikely, there’s a good chance today tips off the last game of the season for Penn State basketball in year two of the Mike Rhoades era. The 15-15 Nittany Lions hit the road to play the 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, who are coming off a road win over Minnesota.

A win for the Nittany Lions ensures avoiding a last-place finish in conference play and, depending on the Iowa's result against Nebraska today, finishing as high as tied for 16th place with Iowa. With a loss and a potential Washington upset win over Oregon, Penn State will tie with the Huskies for last place and finish last overall after tiebreakers thanks to a 75-73 loss to the Huskies back in February.

Despite being eliminated from conference tournament play, the Nittany Lions can play spoiler. For Wisconsin, a win today can result in them as high as outright 3rd place in the conference. However, with a loss and wins from Maryland, Purdue, and UCLA, the Badgers can fall out of the top four and lose their double-bye advantage in the Big Ten tournament.





The Penn State matchup is also quite important for Wisconsin’s March Madness seeding, as Wisconsin currently sits as the final two seed in the bracket matrix, combining the seed projections of many of the sport’s top bracketologists. A home loss to Penn State could very well drop the Badgers down to a three seed for the NCAA tournament.



