Happy Valley Insiders Richie Schnyderite and Dylan Callaghan-Croley offer an instant reaction to Penn State Football landing former Florida starting cornerback Jalen Kimber (0:18).

The guys then talk about him being immediately eligible and where he should end up on the 2024 Nittany Lions depth chart (1:52) before recapping Penn State's entire transfer portal haul this portal window (6:00).

They then wrap it up by talking about Nick Saban retiring from Alabama and if there are any Crimson Tide players or recruits to watch for Penn State (12:36). Also is James Franklin a legitimate candidate for the Alabama head coaching job (16:43)?