Everything that James Franklin said following Penn State's win over USC

Everything that James Franklin said following Penn State's win over USC

Read everything that Penn State head coach James Franklin had to say after the Nittany Lions' thrilling win over USC.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PHOTOS: No. 4 Penn State defeats USC 33-30

PHOTOS: No. 4 Penn State defeats USC 33-30

Check out some of Happy Valley Insider's favorite photos from No. 4 Penn State's 33-30 win over the USC Trojans.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
HV TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks USC Postgame

HV TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks USC Postgame

Penn State HC James Franklin caught up with the media following the win over USC on Saturday.

 • Richie O'Leary
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football's 33-30 OT win versus USC

PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State Football's 33-30 OT win versus USC

The Happy Valley Insider crew offers our instant recap to Penn State Football's 33-30 overtime win versus USC.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
L.A. Thriller: Penn State erases 14-point deficit to beat USC 33-30 in OT

L.A. Thriller: Penn State erases 14-point deficit to beat USC 33-30 in OT

Saturday afternoon's game in Los Angeles is one that Penn State fans are not going to forget.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 14, 2024
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to 2025 DB Josh Johnson's commitment
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Richie and Dylan offer their instant reactions to Penn State Football flipping / landing former Louisville commit and 2025 Ironton (OH) defensive back recruit Josh Johnson.

