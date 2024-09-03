Advertisement

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Bowling Green Falcons

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Bowling Green Falcons

Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's matchup against Penn State.

 • Dub Jellison
Penn State Intel Zone: Scouting Ahead -- USC Edition

Penn State Intel Zone: Scouting Ahead -- USC Edition

Scouting ahead, taking a look at the USC Trojans after their week one win over No. 13 LSU.

 • Brad Kulp
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia

Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia

Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against West Virginia on Saturday, according to PFF.

Premium content
 • Richie O'Leary
Published Sep 3, 2024
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State adding Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan offer an instant reaction to 2025 New Jersey Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman making the decision to commit to Penn State and break down what the Nittany Lions are getting in the talented lineman.

