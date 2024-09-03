in other news
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Bowling Green Falcons
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's matchup against Penn State.
Penn State Intel Zone: Scouting Ahead -- USC Edition
Scouting ahead, taking a look at the USC Trojans after their week one win over No. 13 LSU.
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia
Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against West Virginia on Saturday, according to PFF.
Penn State vs West Virginia: Position Grades
Handing out position grades from Penn State's 34-12 win over West Virginia.
Penn State Football opens Bowling Green game week as 29.5-point favorites
Here's the opening spread and over/under between Penn State Football and Bowling Green this weekend.
Richie and Dylan offer an instant reaction to 2025 New Jersey Four-Star OL Malachi Goodman making the decision to commit to Penn State and break down what the Nittany Lions are getting in the talented lineman.
