PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2026 DB Darrell Carey

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding a commitment from Class of 2026 defensive back Darrell Carey out of Maryland (0:15)
He breaks down his recruitment and what led him to the Nittany Lions (1:18), talks about his game and what he will bring to the team (3:55)
