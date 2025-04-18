Published Apr 18, 2025
PSU Pod: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2026 DB Darrell Carey
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie offers his instant reaction to Penn State Football adding a commitment from Class of 2026 defensive back Darrell Carey out of Maryland (0:15)

He breaks down his recruitment and what led him to the Nittany Lions (1:18), talks about his game and what he will bring to the team (3:55)

