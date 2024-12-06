Published Dec 6, 2024
PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2026 WR Jerquaden Guilford
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie offers an instant reaction to Penn State Football landing Class of 2026 wide receiver recruit Jerquaden Guilford from Indiana, the Nittany Lions eighth commit in this class (0:11).

The guys then go on to talk about how many receivers the staff will take in 2026 (8:03) before moving on to the latest tidbits on 2026 offensive line recruits Ben Nichols (11:41) and Kai Pritchard (12:51).

