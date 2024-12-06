PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing 2026 WR Jerquaden Guilford

Richie offers an instant reaction to Penn State Football landing Class of 2026 wide receiver recruit Jerquaden Guilford from Indiana, the Nittany Lions eighth commit in this class (0:11).

The guys then go on to talk about how many receivers the staff will take in 2026 (8:03) before moving on to the latest tidbits on 2026 offensive line recruits Ben Nichols (11:41) and Kai Pritchard (12:51).