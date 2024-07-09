PSU POD: Instant Reaction to Penn State landing Four-Star DT Randy Adirika
Dylan and Richie break down everything that went into the commitment of Four-Star defensive tackle Randy Adirika, what Penn State Football is getting in him as a player and who could be next to join the 2025 class.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Advertisement
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board