Happy Valley Insider

Plus, Zach debates the fake kneel play where Beau Pribula threw a touchdown pass to Trey Potts late in the game. And how much does Penn State think about the Vegas spread? Get that answered and more on this edition of Locked On Nittany Lions!

Following the Penn State Nittany Lions' 41-13 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, people began to debate if Penn State and James Franklin were intentionally running up the score. We want to hear from YOU. Let us know if you think Franklin and the Nittany Lions are innocent or guilty of this. Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko explains his take on it and the real reason Penn State has been aggressive late in games.

