Published Jan 16, 2025
PSU Pod: Latest on Penn State's DC Search + Could They Add Another WR?
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insider⁠ Publisher Richie O'Leary breaks down the latest on Penn State Football's search for a Defensive Coordinator (0:00) and talks about three names to know (3:03).

After that, he offers his take on the Nittany Lions wide receiver additions and losses (18:37) and how one more portal addition could make all the difference for the 2025 season (22:00).

