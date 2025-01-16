PSU Pod: Latest on Penn State's DC Search + Could They Add Another WR?

Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richie O'Leary breaks down the latest on Penn State Football's search for a Defensive Coordinator (0:00) and talks about three names to know (3:03).
After that, he offers his take on the Nittany Lions wide receiver additions and losses (18:37) and how one more portal addition could make all the difference for the 2025 season (22:00).
