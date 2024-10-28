Advertisement
Published Oct 28, 2024
PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Richie and Dylan discuss what James Franklin had to say at his weekly presser (0:18), the latest on the injury report for this week (0:38) and they take an early look into the Ohio State matchup (11:11).

The guys then wrap up with some talk about the White Out game time (15:28) and they offer their predictions on who will be the College Gameday guest picker this weekend (19:12).

