PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

Richie and Dylan discuss what James Franklin had to say at his weekly presser (0:18), the latest on the injury report for this week (0:38) and they take an early look into the Ohio State matchup (11:11).
The guys then wrap up with some talk about the White Out game time (15:28) and they offer their predictions on who will be the College Gameday guest picker this weekend (19:12).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB