Published Mar 1, 2025
PSU Pod: Jerquaden Guilford Decommits + Top Targets To Replace Him
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary breaks down Penn State Football losing a commitment from Four-Star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford out of Indiana on Friday night. (0:55)

He talks about why he decided to leave (1:09) and what options the Nittany Lions have to replace him in this recruiting class (7:56).

