PSU Pod: Jerquaden Guilford Decommits + Top Targets To Replace Him

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary breaks down Penn State Football losing a commitment from Four-Star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford out of Indiana on Friday night. (0:55)
He talks about why he decided to leave (1:09) and what options the Nittany Lions have to replace him in this recruiting class (7:56).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board