Happy Valley Insider Publisher Richard Schnyderite and Penn State beat writer Dylan Callaghan-Croley start up the podcast once again to talk all things Penn State Football.

The guys start things off talking about the Nittany Lions second Junior Day (0:20), two offensive linemen to watch (1:20), a potential third RB commit in 2025 (5:20), a defensive back to watch (8:18), is wide receiver recruiting concerning (11:15) and preview this upcoming weekend's third Junior Day event (18:14).

They close by talking about Penn State Basketball's recent loss to Minnesota (22:30), preview the upcoming game against Rutgers (22:38) and where things can go the rest of the way this season (32:23).