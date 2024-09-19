PSU POD: Kent State Preview + New Addition Coming To 2025 Class?

Richie and Dylan recap James Franklin's Press Conference on Monday afternoon (0:40) before previewing the upcoming game versus Kent State (3:11) and look ahead at the rest of the schedule (18:14).

The guys then go over a new 2025 offer in Duke commit Bradley Gompers (30:03), talk about Andrew Olesh coming back to campus (30:31) and then wrap it up talking about Florida's potential interest in James Franklin (40:30).