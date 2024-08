Richie and Dylan offer a reaction to Penn State Football suffering another decommit in running back Kiandrea Barker (0:25) and who else is left for the 2025 recruiting class (3:47).

The guys then talk about Peter Gonzalez injury (5:06), recap everything James Franklin said following Tuesday afternoon's practice (7:00) and also talk about the latest from Saturday afternoon's scrimmage (20:30).