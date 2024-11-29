Published Nov 29, 2024
PSU Pod: Latest on Anthony Donkoh, Alonzo Ford injuries + who replaces them
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Join the Happy Valley Insider crew of Richie and Dylan as they break down the latest on the injuries to Penn State Football's starting left tackle Anthony Donkoh (0:23) and how the Nittany Lions will replace him (2:08).

They also talk about the long term injury to defensive tackle Alonzo Ford (3:13) and how thin that room is now down two linemen (4:19).

