PSU Pod: Latest on Anthony Donkoh, Alonzo Ford injuries + who replaces them

Join the Happy Valley Insider crew of Richie and Dylan as they break down the latest on the injuries to Penn State Football's starting left tackle Anthony Donkoh (0:23) and how the Nittany Lions will replace him (2:08).
They also talk about the long term injury to defensive tackle Alonzo Ford (3:13) and how thin that room is now down two linemen (4:19).
