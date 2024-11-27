PSU Pod: Latest Recruit Scoop on Penn State commits + Top Flip Targets

Join the Happy Valley Insider crew of Richie and Dylan as they break down the latest on two Penn State Football commits being pushed by others in ATH/DE Chaz Coleman (0:35) and DE Jayden Woods (3:23).

The two then dive into several flip targets in favor of the Nittany Lions as they offer the latest scoop on Oregon DB commit Brandon Finney (6:58), South Carolina WR commit Lex Cyrus (10:47), Michigan TE commit Andrew Olesh (13:26), Duke ATH commit Bradley Gompers (14:32), uncommitted Four-Star DE Zahir Mathis (16:27) and Ohio State WR commit Quincy Porter (27:15).