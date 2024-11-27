Published Nov 27, 2024
PSU Pod: Latest Recruit Scoop on Penn State commits + Top Flip Targets
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Join the Happy Valley Insider crew of Richie and Dylan as they break down the latest on two Penn State Football commits being pushed by others in ATH/DE Chaz Coleman (0:35) and DE Jayden Woods (3:23).

The two then dive into several flip targets in favor of the Nittany Lions as they offer the latest scoop on Oregon DB commit Brandon Finney (6:58), South Carolina WR commit Lex Cyrus (10:47), Michigan TE commit Andrew Olesh (13:26), Duke ATH commit Bradley Gompers (14:32), uncommitted Four-Star DE Zahir Mathis (16:27) and Ohio State WR commit Quincy Porter (27:15).

