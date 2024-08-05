PSU POD: Lyons / Keys Gone, Who Replaces Them? + Latest Recruit Scoop
Richie is joined by Zack Seyko of the Locked On Nittany Lions podcast to talk about Jameial Lyons and Kaveion Keys no longer enrolled at Penn State (0:43) and how the depth at DE / LB is now effected (4:24).
Then the duo goes through the position battles starting with the wide receiver room (7:40), the offensive line (15:50) and finish up talking about the cornerback room (19:40).
The guys finish up with some recruiting talk, focusing on the three new commits in 2025 wide receiver Koby Howard (23:48), 2026 wide receiver Lavar Keys (29:05) and 2027 running back commit Kemon Spell (33:15).
