Richie is joined by Zack Seyko of the Locked On Nittany Lions podcast to talk about Jameial Lyons and Kaveion Keys no longer enrolled at Penn State (0:43) and how the depth at DE / LB is now effected (4:24).

Then the duo goes through the position battles starting with the wide receiver room (7:40), the offensive line (15:50) and finish up talking about the cornerback room (19:40).

The guys finish up with some recruiting talk, focusing on the three new commits in 2025 wide receiver Koby Howard (23:48), 2026 wide receiver Lavar Keys (29:05) and 2027 running back commit Kemon Spell (33:15).