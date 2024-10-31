PSU POD: Massive Ohio State / Penn State Preview Show

in other news
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
Storylines to watch as No.3 Penn State prepares for No.4 Ohio State
Four storylines to watch as No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State.
No. 39 overall recruit, Kayden Mingo set to announce on Friday
One of the nation's top ranked basketball recruits, Kayden Mingo is set to decide this week.
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend
One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit this weekend.
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin
Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday night according to PFF.
Anthony, Dylan, Marty and Richie get together to break down everything there is to know about Ohio State versus Penn State this weekend (0:28).
-- The guys go in depth on the Buckeyes offense and how they will fare against the Nittany Lions defense (3:12) before transitioning to the flip side of things (11:06).
-- After that they debate which coach you'd rather have if you were starting a program (25:29) and win or lose is Penn State is a lock for the CFP this year? (28:20)
-- They wrap it up with their predictions for the game (41:15).
