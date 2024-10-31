Advertisement

Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
Storylines to watch as No.3 Penn State prepares for No.4 Ohio State

Storylines to watch as No.3 Penn State prepares for No.4 Ohio State

Four storylines to watch as No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
No. 39 overall recruit, Kayden Mingo set to announce on Friday

No. 39 overall recruit, Kayden Mingo set to announce on Friday

One of the nation's top ranked basketball recruits, Kayden Mingo is set to decide this week.

Premium contentForums content
 • Richie O'Leary
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend

One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit this weekend.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Wisconsin

Here is a look at how Penn State Football graded out against Wisconsin on Saturday night according to PFF.

Premium contentForums content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 31, 2024
PSU POD: Massive Ohio State / Penn State Preview Show
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Anthony, Dylan, Marty and Richie get together to break down everything there is to know about Ohio State versus Penn State this weekend (0:28).

-- The guys go in depth on the Buckeyes offense and how they will fare against the Nittany Lions defense (3:12) before transitioning to the flip side of things (11:06).

-- After that they debate which coach you'd rather have if you were starting a program (25:29) and win or lose is Penn State is a lock for the CFP this year? (28:20)

-- They wrap it up with their predictions for the game (41:15).

