PSU POD: Massive Ohio State / Penn State Preview Show

Anthony, Dylan, Marty and Richie get together to break down everything there is to know about Ohio State versus Penn State this weekend (0:28).

-- The guys go in depth on the Buckeyes offense and how they will fare against the Nittany Lions defense (3:12) before transitioning to the flip side of things (11:06).

-- After that they debate which coach you'd rather have if you were starting a program (25:29) and win or lose is Penn State is a lock for the CFP this year? (28:20)

-- They wrap it up with their predictions for the game (41:15).